Business Goal: An energy company based out of the United States wanted to stay informed about the present as well as the long-term forecasts of the market. By partnering with Infiniti Research, they wanted to gain a clear perspective of the current energy trends, identify energy resources leveraged by leading US-based companies, and evaluate the factors influencing the decision-making process of customers. Other key objectives of the engagement were:

Identify cost-effective technologies to prevent costly outages and adopt a more versatile approach to match supply and demand

Identify digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector and launch mobile applications to offer a consistent, user-friendly journey for their customers

Our Approach

Assessed the company's long-time profitability, identified business gaps, and evaluated profitable market opportunities

Analyzed the latest trends in the US energy sector and identified potential growth opportunities

Evaluated market changes and identified industry developments

Business impact of the market trend analysis engagement for the energy industry client

By partnering with Infiniti Research, the client was able to strengthen their competitive position in a market and reduce production costs by 27%.

Also, by leveraging Infiniti's market trend analysis solution, the client was able to:

Adapt to market trends and gain a competitive edge

Invest into cost-effective technologies like smart grids and prevent costly outages

Identify digital technologies gaining popularity in the US energy sector

Strengthen their competitive position in a market, improve customer satisfaction, boost customer retention, and increase revenues

