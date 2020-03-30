Another big solar event joins the list of those canceled because of the Covid-19. The next edition of The Smarter E event will not take place at a later stage this year, but only in 2021.Solar Promotion GmbH and FWTM GmbH & Co. KG have announced today that Intersolar Europe will not take place this year. "On account of the major impact anticipated across all industries and the uncertainties in planning even for the second half of the year, we have decided to cancel the 2020 event and wait until June 2021 to hold it again," the two companies said in a communication sent to the main exhibitors This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...