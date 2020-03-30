Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFG LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.75 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1513000 CODE: INFG LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFG LN Sequence No.: 55432 EQS News ID: 1010853 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2020 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)