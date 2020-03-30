Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRBL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 30-March-2020 / 18:22 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 10.6565 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31907244 CODE: CRBL LN ISIN: LU1829218749 ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRBL LN Sequence No.: 55498 EQS News ID: 1010991 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2020 12:22 ET (16:22 GMT)