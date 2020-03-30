Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2020) - Fairmont Resources Inc. ("Fairmont" or the "Company") announces that its previously announced non-binding letter of intent with Full Spectrum Brands Canada Inc. has terminated and that the transactions contemplated thereby will not proceed. For more information on the letter of intent and the transactions contemplated thereby, please see the Company's news release dated February 4, 2019.

