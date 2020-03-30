HighKey Agency: Meet the Dentist Perfecting Celebrity Smiles; Dr. Matthew Kaiser

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2020 / This dentist's biggest fear was going out on his own and opening his dream office. Now he plans on doing exactly that in December of 2020.

Dr. Matthew Kasiar was born and raised in southern Illinois. He was the youngest of three children. His dad was a pharmacist and owned and operated a small pharmacy in their hometown.

It was being around his dad and the pharmacy that Dr. Kasiar developed a love for the healthcare system. He witnessed how his dad was able to help people and the satisfaction that it gave him. Dr. Kasiar's love of design and healthcare led him into the field of dentistry where he excelled as a student graduating with honors. Over the past 14 years Dr. Kasiar has been blessed to help many patients get the smile they've always wanted.

Currently, Dr. Kasiar uses virtual consults as a way to connect with potential patients all over the country. They are able to submit 2 pictures and within a week they receive a personal video consultation from Dr. Kasiar discussing treatment options and cost. Dr. Kasiar believes being transparent is the key. Patients want to know who they can trust, how long will it take, and how much it costs. He answers all those questions in the virtual consult.

Dealing With Competition

In order for his company to stand out from the crowd, Dr. Kasiar places huge emphasis on customer service. "I feel like the healthcare industry as a whole lacks quality customer service," he says.

At his practice, they don't want patients to feel like an inconvenience instead of a patient. "We make each patient feel like they are the only one there. We are 100% focused on their needs and go above and beyond to exceed expectations. They aren't just patients, they are our family," states Dr. Kasiar.

Building a Business as an Entrepreneur

According to Dr. Kasiar, the biggest challenge of entrepreneurship is deciding to take action on your dream. "There are a lot of great dreams and ideas out there that never make it to reality. Most often it's because of a fear of failing. I say that because I was fearful too. But I knew I would always wonder "what if' if I never tried," Dr. Kasiar states.

He also believes that having the right mindset is equally important. Dr. Kasiar believes that if you go into business with a negative attitude you will get negative results. However, he's not saying that having a positive attitude will be enough. Problems will come up. But it's that positive mindset that will keep you motivated and focused to overcome them.

Scaling A Business

Dr. Kasiar believes there are two things to keep in mind when scaling a business.

The first is to define your core customer. You want to find people who can use your service, and are willing to pay for it. You'll then want to make sure they don't start drama. And as a bonus, you'll want to figure out if they are willing to refer other clients like themselves.

The second is to solve one major issue extremely well. Oftentimes, Dr. Kasiar notices that companies are selling anything to anyone without a real plan. He believes that if you want to grow a real business, you have to double down on solving one specific problem for a specific market. And if you can become an expert at that one thing you'll be able to scale in that market because there's likely more than enough customers in that niche. After all, the world is huge!

What Success Looks Like to Dr. Kasiar

Dr. Kasiar believes that his biggest success has been his ability to give back to his community through free dental days. "We've been able to serve many people who otherwise wouldn't have been able to receive treatment. It's amazing to see all the competing doctors come together for a common cause and serve our community. It truly is a rewarding experience for everyone!"

As for his legacy, Dr. Kasiar wants to be known as the dentist to come to for a smile makeover. He seeks to build confidence for every patient he's worked with so that they can be the best version of themselves. And he wants to be known for helping teach other dentists the art of designing smiles.

Dr. Kasiar's practice is located in Franklin, TN. If you would like to receive a virtual consult from Dr. Kasiar, visit his website!

CONTACT:

Trenten Huss

HighKey Agency

tjh@highkeyagency.com

(204) 698-6281

SOURCE: HighKey Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/583160/Meet-the-Dentist-Perfecting-Celebrity-Smiles-Dr-Matthew-Kaiser