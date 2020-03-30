SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Situation Update & Action Plan to Deal with the Covid-19 Epidemic

Situation Update & Action Plan to Deal with the Covid-19 Epidemic

In an attempt to contain the Covid-19 epidemic, all the European states where the Solutions 30 group is located have taken measures to confine citizens, restrict their movement, and close certain establishments.

Solutions 30 generates most of its revenue from sectors that are essential to the economy. As a result, the group remains operational everywhere it is located, and its technicians are able to perform their call-outs, either on site or remotely.

However, business has been disrupted as customers are changing the way they operate, sometimes suspending projects and closing sites, which limits their needs. In addition, some on-site call-outs have been postponed or, to a lesser extent, canceled. It is still difficult to accurately assess the consequences of this situation as they vary widely from one vertical to another and from country to country.

Nonetheless, since the beginning of the crisis, the group has implemented a series of measures to:

Protect the health of its employees Ensure service continuity Adapt its cost structure and protect its cash-flow Preserve its future ability to capture the structural growth of its markets.

Protecting employee health

As the group is mainly present in sectors that are essential for the economy to function, it remains operational in all the countries where it is located. Call-out processes have been adapted to follow recommendations from health authorities, including protective measures (hand-washing, social distancing, etc.) promoted by all governments.

2.Ensuring service continuity

In terms of activity, the overall situation is currently very mixed across the group. Certain activities, especially in the energy and retail sectors, have been temporarily suspended. Others continue to operate, particularly in the telecoms and IT sectors, which remain critical in the current situation as they allow everyone to stay connected and therefore preserve professional activities and social ties. The situation is evolving as countries adopt new measures to deal with the crisis, it is therefore too early to make any short-term revenue forecasts.

3.Adapting cost structure and protecting cash-flow

The group is taking all necessary measures to adapt to this new situation, limit the crisis' impact on its financial structure, protect its cash position, and preserve employees' jobs over the long term. Solutions 30 has several advantages:

Flexible cost structure with an outsourcing component that can be adjusted quickly to meet demand

Highly flexible business model that has proven its ability to scale up quickly and is now demonstrating its capacity to adapt to new market conditions

Sound financial structure, with a solid cash position and very low net debt

Banking partners who are ready to step up their support if necessary

In addition, Solutions 30 is leveraging its proximity with its customers to define with them new service offers that meet the new needs arising from this unexpected situation.

4.Preserving the ability to capture structural growth in its markets

In the face of this unprecedented crisis, IT and telecommunications infrastructures are demonstrating their importance. The economy's digital transformation has allowed us to continue working and maintain social ties while our habits change. The group, whose growth is driven by the rapid expansion of the digital economy, is therefore confident in its long-term prospects and anticipates a catch-up effect when the crisis ends. In collaboration with its customers, Solutions 30 is also preparing for the end of the crisis and plans how to quickly ramp up activities.

"We're going through a difficult time on a global scale and our organizations are being put to the test. Our top priority is to protect the health of our teams and fellow citizens, but it is also our duty to continue providing the services needed to keep our economies running.

Within our group, our teams are doing a remarkable job of continuing to serve our customers, working with them to find solutions to the new issues they are facing, and helping to keep us connected to each other. I'm extremely grateful to them and want to thank them for their commitment. I'm convinced that their dedication will help us all emerge stronger from this crisis.

Our group is built on solid fundamentals and a strong entrepreneurial culture. Our model is proving more resilient and robust every day. All this gives us confidence in our ability to overcome this crisis, with the conviction that it will make our organization even more efficient tomorrow," states Gianbeppi Fortis, chairman of the board of Solutions 30.

