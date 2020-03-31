

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan gained a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.7 percent following the 1.5 percent increase in January.



On a yearly basis, retail sales gained 1.7 percent - again exceeding expectations for a decline of 1.5 percent following the 0.4 percent drop in the previous month.



Large retailer sales added 0.2 percent on year, topping forecasts for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 1.5 percent decline a month earlier.



