Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855686 ISIN: US2546871060 Ticker-Symbol: WDP 
Tradegate
30.03.20
21:59 Uhr
90,43 Euro
+3,69
+4,25 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,04
90,58
30.03.
90,19
90,58
30.03.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY90,43+4,25 %