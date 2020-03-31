Wood Mackenzie has cut its 2020 storage outlook to 430 MW - still an increase of more than 100% over 2019 - amid concerns over the role of sales, commissioning and interconnection in a period of shelter-in-place ordinances.From pv magazine USA Wood Mackenzie's predictions for a record year for behind-the-meter storage in the United States have been tamed, falling 31% due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In the company's most recent Energy Storage Monitor report, experts predicted that 632 MW of behind-the-meter storage would be installed in 2020, up 232% growth from 272 MW in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...