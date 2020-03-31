Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2020) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) ("Yield Growth") announces that Health Canada has granted approval for Urban Juve's liquid hand sanitizer to be manufactured in Canada. This approval was earned on March 27 2020 from Health Canada's Natural and Non-prescription Health Products Directorate (NNHPD), issuing Product License NPN 80097926.





Yield Growth Receives Health Canada Approval for Hand Sanitizer in Fight Against Coronavirus COVID-19



The approval was granted within one week of the application being submitted. This fast track approval will allow Urban Juve to complete an initial manufacturing run more quickly than the estimated 60-day schedule announced last week.

To protect against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Center for Disease Control advises to clean hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or if soap and water are not readily available, to use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Urban Juve's natural hand sanitizer liquid spray contains 65% alcohol, which is in line with Health Canada guidelines, and also has a refreshing and clean blend of peppermint, lavender and orange peel oils, all of which are known for their disinfecting properties and their ability to promote optimum skin health.

"We hope to have our hand sanitizer for sale direct to consumers on UrbanJuve.com within the next 30 days. This launch is a part of our efforts to meet the enormous and growing market demand for hand sanitizers as we battle the coronavirus in Canada," said Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth.

According to Reportsnreports.com, the global market for hand sanitizers is anticipated to reach $5.5 billion by 2024, up from $2.4 billion in 2017. CNBC also reported that sales of hand sanitizers increased by 470% in the first week of March this year compared to the same week a year earlier.

Fior Markets also reported that sanitizers from both pharmacies and supermarkets, as well as those available from online e-commerce channels such as Amazon and Flipkart are out of stock or for sale at inflated prices.

"I'm so impressed with the speed and efficiency with which Health Canada handled our application," said White. "It's comforting to see governments taking fast action on this crisis, and we are tremendously thankful to all of the policy makers in Canada and all around the world who are working tirelessly to come up with policies to fight the health and economic crisis at hand."

All packaging and raw materials have been secured for the initial production run.

"We are also currently developing a gel hand sanitizer and intend to file a second Health Canada application shortly as well as an application with the FDA so that we will also be able to sell hand sanitizer in the United States," said White.

"A time of crisis can be more than just a time of anxiety and worry. It is also an opportunity, a chance to make a difference and provide a solution to the world that has significance," says Bhavna Solecki, Yield Growth Director of Product Research. "We are committed to putting these products into the hands of all the brave and committed Canadians who are working to keep our food stores and pharmacies open, as well as the front line workers and care aides looking after elderly."

Yield Growth intends to donate a portion of the hand sanitizers that it manufactures to workers on the front line. Yield Growth has already been donating self care products to front line workers with over 500 products delivered to seniors centers in the immediate area.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. conducts research and development and sells plant-based products that improve lives. It has over 200 proprietary wellness formulas at various stages of commercialization. Its products are sold through e-commerce worldwide and retail stores in 3 countries with distribution agreements in place for 12 more countries. It conducts research for plant-based therapeutics, including protection against infectious diseases, and has 13 patents filed in what the Global Wellness Institute reports is a $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market. It owns the plant-based skin care brand Urban Juve, which is currently launching a line of hand care products, and it owns wellness brands Wright & Well and Jack n Jane. It's majority owned subsidiary Flourish Mushroom Labs is launching a line of medicinal mushroom products and developing a business in the emerging market of psychedelic medicine. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Skechers and Aritzia. Yield Growth earns revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies do to the spread of the Coronavirus, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. The laws around cultivating, selling and using psychedelic mushrooms would need to change in most jurisdictions in order for the use of psychedelic products to be legal and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well, Flourish Mushroom Labs, Jack n Jane and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



