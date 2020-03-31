

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Display, a unit of South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB), said it has decided to end its liquid crystal display or LCD production in South Korea and China by the end of the year.



The company reportedly plans to provide more resources for its quantum dot or QD displays.



The company said it will supply ordered LCDs to customers by the end of this year without any issues. The company has two LCD production lines in South Korea and two LCD-only factories in China.



Samsung Display in October last year had said that it suspended one of its two domestic LCD production lines mainly due to weak demand for LCD panels. The company then said it will invest 13.1 trillion won in facilities and research to upgrade a production line.



