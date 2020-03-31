UK based start-up proves London is still the home of choice for alternative payment solutions

Dzing, a new-to-market electric money and payment institution, today announced the launch of its new mobile payment app to allow international students, remote freelancers, overseas workers, and travellers, conduct financial services from their smart devices at high speed.

Now available on Android and iOS, the Dzing app will offer its users a simple, seamless process of transferring funds across borders in UK and Europe. The app will also provide its customers with multi-currency accounts, as well as card and partner card options for users.

Aiming to fill a gap in the market, Dzing will combine the customer centric nature of a traditional financial service institution with the innovation of a tech savvy challenger, to meet the demands of the niche digitised customer profile.

With this unique position, Dzing will become an organic extension of users' lives, providing a comprehensive offering covering both everyday account management and more long-term savings features. Pioneering a 'snack and share' approach, users will be able to pick and choose which aspects of the product they want and need at any given moment.

Max Kharchenko, Interim CEO Chief Product Officer, said: "We at Dzing are convinced that consumers deserve a financial services partner that evolves with them and anticipates their needs at every stage of life

Kharchenko continued: "We've combined the long-term savings uses of a traditional bank with the flexibility of a challenger bank, to support a truly modern way of living."

"The app will be the perfect, secure, and easy to use companion for travellers, students, freelancers, and business customers, who want to be able to manage their finances and send money abroad from the palm of their hand. This product is designed to put the power back into the consumers hands, removing the worry of currency conversion rates and hidden surcharges for anyone abroad or travelling

Having raised significant funding from an original seed investor at the start of its journey, the Company is getting ready to expand further with the help of additional funding before the end of 2020.

Kharchenko commented: "We have significant plans in place for truly revolutionary, sustainable technology, set to change the nature of banking today

For more about Dzing: https://www.dzing.com/

