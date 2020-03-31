Giving the Modern Workforce a Voice: Preparing Businesses for the Future of Work

New EduMe survey feature addresses the engagement crisis

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EduMe, the Workforce Success company , today launched the first step in giving the modern workforce a voice. A comprehensive and long-term approach to Workforce Success is at the heart of EduMe's mission and this introduction of a new Surveys feature will help drive significant engagement and motivation among the deskless workforce. EduMe is used to train, communicate and engage the workforce at companies like Uber, Airbnb, Vodafone and Deloitte.

Globally, businesses face a disengagement crisis, with lost productivity and motivation costing $7 trillion . As the deskless workforce worldwide continues to increase, it has never been more important for companies to pay attention to the welfare, motivation and engagement of their people. Those who feel heard are 4.6 times more likely to perform at their very best. By giving a voice to the workforce, businesses can thrive in the modern world by addressing engagement, effort, performance and satisfaction, in a cohesive and concerted way.

EduMe already provides mobile-based tools for continuous learning and communication, designed to give workforces access to the information they need, when they need it, wherever they are, enabling them to be successful in their job.

Surveys allow companies to take the "Pulse" of their workforce and to gain useful insights that will help them make better decisions, earlier. It's an easy way to gauge peoples' opinions and thoughts and to receive feedback on the information they've received.

EduMe Founder and CEO Jacob Waern comments: "The potential to feel isolated from colleagues, and not being heard by your company has the potential to dramatically reduce motivation and productivity. Today's environment means businesses need to deliver information easily, wherever their people are, and equally important is they need to listen to their workforce. We are dedicated to providing a platform for businesses that enables them to achieve Workforce Success."

