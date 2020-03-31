

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork Plc. (ROR.L) said that its board will withdraw the recommendation to pay the final dividend of 3.9 pence per share. It is unable to provide guidance for 2020 citing the unprecedented level of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 outbreak.



The company said it is taking steps to reduce the impact on our business. It includes a recruitment freeze, postponing salary increases, restricting discretionary spending and drawing on government wage replacement schemes and flexibility within the workforce.



