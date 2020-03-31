

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales rose in February, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose a working-day adjusted 0.3 percent year-on-year in February, after remaining unchanged in January.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco rose 4.7 percent annually in February, while sales of non-food sector fell 1.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales increased 0.4 percent in February, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the prior month.



In nominal terms, retail sales fell 0.4 percent annually in February and rose 0.3 percent from a month ago.



