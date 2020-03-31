

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's jobless rate continued to remain stable in February, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.7 percent in February, the same as seen in January. The jobless rate has remained at this level since June 2019.



The gross unemployment fell to 103,900 in February from 104,000 in the preceding month.



The youth jobless rate, which is applicable to the 16 to 24 age group, was 1.8 percent in February, same as in the previous month.



Based on the LFS data, the jobless rate was 4.9 percent in the 15 to 74 age group. The number of unemployed persons were 147,000 in February.



