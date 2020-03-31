Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HG69 ISIN: GB00B0LCW083 Ticker-Symbol: H5P 
Tradegate
30.03.20
11:25 Uhr
22,090 Euro
+0,100
+0,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,660
23,350
10:16
22,780
23,240
10:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC22,090+0,45 %