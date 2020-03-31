

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in February, data from Destatis revealed Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at adjusted 3.2 percent in February, unchanged from January.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent a month ago. In the same period last year, the rate stood at 3.2 percent.



According to results of the labor force survey, nearly 1.50 million people were unemployed in February. This was an increase of 128,000 compared with the same month a year earlier.



