

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit increased in February, driven by higher imports and exports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The trade deficit widened to $2.981 billion in February from $1.733 billion in the last year. In January, trade deficit was $4.5 billion.



Exports rose 2.3 percent year-on-year in February and imports increased 9.8 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted exports and imports decreased by 3.6 percent and 7.2 percent, respectively, from the previous month.



On a calendar adjusted exports and imports increased by 1.4 percent and 9.2 percent, respectively, from a year ago.



