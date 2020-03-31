

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Covantis, a technology company focused on digitizing international trade, said it has received all required regulatory approvals and has incorporated as a legal entity in Geneva, Switzerland, as Covantis SA. The company has appointed Petya Sechanova as CEO. Sechanova has more than 20 years of experience, including 11 years with Cargill.



'Now that we've received regulatory approvals and incorporated Covantis as a legal entity, we focus on the preparation of the 2020 launch of the new platform,' said Sechanova.



Covantis is co-owned by its founding members: ADM (ADM), Bunge (BG), Cargill, COFCO, Louis Dreyfus Company and Glencore Agriculture.



