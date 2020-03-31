The share capital of Zealand Pharma A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 1 April 2020 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0060257814 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Zealand Pharma ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 36,146,136 shares (DKK 36,146,136) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 741,816 shares (DKK 741,816) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 36,887,952 shares (DKK 36,887,952) ------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price, new shares: DKK 185 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination: DKK 1 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ZEAL ------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 78587 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=766671