Breathing Circuit Market to Upsurge Owing to Rising Number of Emergency Cases & Rising Use of Enhanced Technology by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global breathing circuit market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 3.76% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Breathing circuit is also termed, as the breathing system is medical equipment used to deliver anesthetic vapors and gases, oxygen, and remove carbon dioxide.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of market are the rising number of emergency cases, the rising use of enhanced technology, and the rising occurrence of barotrauma, asthma, and breathing problems. However, the presence of substitutes may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Breathing circuit market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region.

Closed breathing circuits, open breathing circuits, and semi-open breathing circuit are the types that could be explored in the breathing circuit market in the forecast period. Open breathing circuits sector may account for the significant market share in the years to come. Also, semi-open breathing circuit sector is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come. The market may be categorized based on applications like those that respiratory dysfunction, anesthesia, and others could be explored in the forecast period. The anesthesia sector may account for the substantial market share of breathing circuit and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, respiratory dysfunction is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the years to come.

Based on end-users, clinics, hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and others could classify the breathing circuit market in the forecast period. The hospital sector may account for the significant market share of breathing circuit and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the growing number of patients and emergency cases in hospitals.

Breathing circuit market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

The key players of market are General Electric Company, Altera Corp., Flexicare Medical Ltd., C. R. Bard, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, Armstrong Medical Industries, Inc., Smiths Group plc, and Dickinson and Company Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

