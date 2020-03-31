Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852363 ISIN: FR0000121501 Ticker-Symbol: PEU 
Tradegate
31.03.20
13:01 Uhr
11,925 Euro
+0,095
+0,80 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,815
11,850
13:09
11,825
11,840
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEUGEOT
PEUGEOT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEUGEOT SA11,925+0,80 %