ROinvesting Announces AC Milan Sponsorship, Making Them Their Official CFD Partner

NICOSIA, Cyprus, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROinvesting, a Cyprus-based CFD trading provider that is able to offer its clientele Contracts for Difference (CFDs) based on the assets listed within the website platform today, this week excitedly announced they have sponsored AC Milan, making them their official and exclusive CFD partner.

Also known as the Associazione Calcio Milan, a professional football club located in Milan, Italy, founded in 1899, AC Milan's worldwide recognition and brand awareness will be an incredible feat and marketing tool for ROinvesting and the investing opportunities they provide today.

As the coronavirus tears through European towns and communities, it is more important than ever before that individuals, entities, and investors within the continent work together moving forward. ROinvesting has expressed their desire to be part of the resurgence of a vibrant, healthy, and interactive economy when the dust settles. Clients can profit with their trades on currencies, cryptocurrencies, stocks, commodities and Indices in these volatile financial markets.

ROinvesting is available in multiple languages, including English, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Lithuania, and Russian today. Unlike competitors, ROinvesting offers customer support in all of these languages as well as educational material, like webinars, that makes it easy for everyone in Europe to partake. ROinvesting is also accessible to new traders with little-to-no experience, providing tools and resources that make it easy to learn how to trade.

The minimum deposit mandated for a trading account is $250, with a variety of funding methods provided to clients, including: Klarna, MuchBetter, Neteller, InPay, PaybyBank, Skill, or credit card.

ROinvesting concluded that unlike the other platforms today that can be confusing, convoluted, and sometimes, lacking in transparency for clients, their team takes pride in being open, transparent about fees and regulation for their clientele. Their team is excited to announce that they are now AC Milan's official CFD partner.

