MRI Software broadens capabilities with Orchard Information Systems acquisition

Addition of specialist social housing management software provider broadens coverage for the growing UK housing sector

LONDON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces the acquisition of Orchard Information Systems, a specialist provider of software solutions for the UK social housing sector. The acquisition adds to MRI's offering for the UK residential market and provides innovation and scale to extend the reach of Orchard's solutions to better serve the growing social housing sector.

"We are excited to welcome Orchard into the MRI family," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "By uniting Orchard's expertise in social housing with MRI's solutions for managing residential, build-to-rent, leasehold block management and mixed-use properties, we are now extremely well equipped to address the varying needs and evolving business models of the UK residential market with a comprehensive and flexible product portfolio. Together, MRI and Orchard provide important tools for our clients to positively impact their communities and support the increased need for social housing in the UK."

With locations in Newcastle, UK and Donegal, Ireland, Orchard is a leading provider of social housing property management solutions and services to UK housing organisations and councils. As a result of the acquisition, Orchard clients can now benefit from MRI's additional cloud software offerings, resident portal and component accounting capabilities to help manage and grow diverse portfolios.

Pat Clarke, Chief Executive Officer of Orchard Information Systems, says: "As part of MRI Software, Orchard will gain access to additional resources, technology and expertise to further strengthen our support for UK social housing. The acquisition brings together two companies with a shared commitment to innovation and a strong alignment of culture and values, paving the way for us to better serve the changing needs of the UK social housing sector."

Orchard will continue to serve its clients without interruption and remains committed to supporting all organisations.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of innovative real estate software applications and hosted solutions. MRI's comprehensive and flexible technology platform coupled with an open and connected ecosystem meets the unique needs of real estate businesses - from property-level management and accounting to investment modelling and analytics for the global commercial and residential markets. A pioneer of the real estate software industry, MRI develops lasting client relationships based on nearly five decades of expertise and insight. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives organisations the freedom to transform the way communities live, work and play while elevating their business and gaining a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

