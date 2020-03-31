Anzeige
31.03.2020
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 30

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 30 March 2020 were:

437.86p  Capital only
442.24p  Including current year income XD
437.86p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
442.24p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 250,000 ordinary shares on 30th March
2020, the Company has 80,324,312 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 206,014
which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
