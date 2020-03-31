

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - McCormick & Co. (MKC) reported a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $144.7 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $148.0 million, or $1.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, McCormick & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $145.4 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $1.21 billion from $1.23 billion last year.



McCormick & Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $145.4 Mln. vs. $149.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.08 vs. $1.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.03 -Revenue (Q1): $1.21 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.



