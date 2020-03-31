Technavio has been monitoring the coffee pods market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.75 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. DD IP Holder, JAB Holding Company, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, LUIGI LAVAZZA, maxingvest and Nestlé are some of the major market participants. The convenience in using coffee pods will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Convenience in using coffee pods has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Coffee Pods Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Coffee Pods Market is segmented as below:

Product Capsule And Plastic Cup-based Coffee Pods Foil And Paper-wrapped Coffee Pods



Geographic Landscape Americas APAC EMEA



Coffee Pods Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our coffee pods market report covers the following areas:

Coffee Pods Market Size

Coffee Pods Market Trends

Coffee Pods Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies rising number of mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the coffee pods market growth during the next few years.

Coffee Pods Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Coffee Pods Market, including some of the vendors such as DD IP Holder, JAB Holding Company, JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS, LUIGI LAVAZZA, maxingvest and Nestlé. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Coffee Pods Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Coffee Pods Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist coffee pods market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the coffee pods market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the coffee pods market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of coffee pods market vendors

