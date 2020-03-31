Interested parties can receive business-relevant news on the coronavirus crisis twice a day

pressrelations Inc is now offering all companies, associations and institutions a free news service that provides highly topical information about the economic and financial situation during the coronavirus crisis. Since the beginning of March, the full-service media intelligence provider has already been supplying its customers twice a day with all relevant online news and opinions on the topic in the form of a digital newsletter by e-mail.

"The coronavirus crisis is characterized by such dynamics that it is difficult to stay level-headed and act efficiently," states pressrelations managing director Jens Schmitz. "The News Alert is already much appreciated by our existing customers as a guiding light in the COVID-19 chaos. Therefore, we would now like to support all other companies, associations and institutions, so they can be up to date and able to make decisions quickly."

The free Coronavirus News Alert enables prompt processing of highly topical information without having to manually search through the rapidly rising daily flood of news. A whole team of editors sifts through all incoming online articles and sorts out all relevant information in an easy-to-navigate report. A summary of the most important points at the beginning provides the recipients with a quick overview, followed by the top news on the current media situation, and then the most important news on the economic aspects of the pandemic.

"The novel coronavirus has changed our world at a scale and speed that would have been unimaginable a few weeks ago. In addition to the global health risks, we are constantly receiving new reports on the economic and financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic," says managing director Jens Schmitz. "The continuous updates make the News Alert a reliable companion that helps by providing a better overview in this critical time."

pressrelations GmbH

Founded in 2001, pressrelations GmbH, based in Dusseldorf and with further locations in Austin (Texas), Berlin, Dublin, Hamburg, Leipzig, Moscow, Singapore and Sofia, is a service provider for cross-media monitoring and analysis services. The company combines proprietary technology with the expertise of its news managers, analysts and consultants. pressrelations provides more than 500 clients with practical insights and recommendations for planning, controlling and evaluating their communications work.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005343/en/

Contacts:

pressrelations Inc

Erika McDonald

Customer Support

Tel. 1 888.544.2100

erika.mcdonald@pressrelations.com