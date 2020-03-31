EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Annual General Meeting - Covid-19 Outbreak

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")

Annual General Meeting (AGM) - Covid-19 Outbreak

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of the Company has been considering how best to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on arrangements for the Company's AGM. The Company is still working on the basis that the AGM will be held on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 at 12.00 noon.

However, in light of public health advice and the stay at home measures imposed by the UK Government on 23 March 2020 (the Stay at Home Measures) in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board has agreed to implement the changes to the AGM arrangements set out below. The Company will also be sending a letter to shareholders by post to inform them of these changes.

Change of Venue: The Board has determined that it is no longer practical to hold the AGM at the venue previously notified (The Bonham Hotel, 35 Drumsheugh Gardens, Edinburgh EH3 7RN). The AGM will instead be held at the offices of the Investment Manager, Edinburgh Partners, at 27-31 Melville Street, Edinburgh, EH3 7JF. All other details relating to the AGM remain unchanged from those contained in the original notice dated 10 March 2020 and which was comprised in the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

Shareholder Voting: Under the Stay at Home Measures, public gatherings of more than two people are not permitted and, should such measures remain in place, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the Company's AGM in person and, where required, will be refused entry to the meeting. Shareholders wishing to vote on any of the matters of business at the AGM are therefore strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy and to appoint the chair of the meeting as their proxy for this purpose (any other proxy may not be allowed to attend the AGM unless it is for the purpose of forming the quorum).



A copy of the Form of Proxy was mailed to shareholders alongside the Company's Annual Report and Financial Statements. Proxies should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions on the Form of Proxy. To the extent that any shareholder has already appointed a proxy other than the chair of the meeting, such shareholder should submit an updated Form of Proxy within the stated deadline to appoint the chair of the meeting instead. The latest time for lodging proxies is 12.00 noon on Monday, 20 April 2020.



In order that proxy votes are fully reflected in the voting on the resolutions, the chair of the meeting will demand that voting on all resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM will take place by way of a poll. Under the Company's Articles of Association, votes on a poll may be given personally, by a corporate representative or by proxy. Every shareholder who is present in person or by a corporate representative or by proxy shall have one vote for each share held by them.

Format of AGM: The meeting will end immediately following the formal business of the AGM. There will be no shareholder presentation or refreshments following the meeting. We always welcome questions from our shareholders at the AGM but this year, we would rather shareholders submit their questions by email to the Company Secretary (coseccy@edpam.com) or by telephone (+44131 270 3800). The Board will endeavour to respond to any questions as soon as possible.



The Board and the Investment Manager, Edinburgh Partners, will seek to make alternative arrangements for the shareholder presentation, by way of a separate event for shareholders later in the year and/or by making relevant materials available to shareholders on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Attendance by the Board and Professional Advisers: Unless present circumstances improve, it may not be possible for representatives from the Board, the Investment Manager or other professional advisers to the Company to attend the AGM in person.

The Company is taking the above measures to safeguard the health of shareholders and other participants, and to make the AGM as safe and efficient as possible. Public health advice issued by the UK Government in relation to Covid-19 is rapidly evolving and the Company therefore intends to keep the above arrangements under close review during this period.

Shareholders will be updated of any changes to these arrangements via the Regulatory News Service and the Company's website at www.epgot.com. Any shareholder enquiries or questions relating to the AGM can be emailed to coseccy@edpam.com.

31 March 2020

