Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-March-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 241.30p INCLUDING current year revenue 247.90p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 234.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 240.96p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---