In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 23 March to 27 March 2020

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument

identifier code Total daily volume

(number of shares) Weighted average price

of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 27/03/2020 FR0010313833 7000 59,1665 XPAR TOTAL 7 000 59,1665

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2019/

