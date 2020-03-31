Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XCYU ISIN: US2530311081 Ticker-Symbol: DPL 
Tradegate
30.03.20
14:19 Uhr
15,600 Euro
+0,200
+1,30 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,300
16,400
13:48
16,300
16,400
13:49
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC15,600+1,30 %