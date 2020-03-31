Technavio has been monitoring the frozen food market in Europe and it is poised to grow by USD 18.93 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Dr. August Oetker, FRoSTA, McCain Foods, Nestlé, and Nomad Foods and Orkla are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing frequency of M&A has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023: Segmentation
Frozen Food Market in Europe is segmented as below:
- Product
- Frozen Ready Meals
- Frozen Fish And Seafood
- Frozen Meat And Poultry
- Frozen Fruits And Vegetables
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our frozen food market in Europe report covers the following areas:
- Frozen Food Market in Europe Size
- Frozen Food Market in Europe Trends
- Frozen Food Market in Europe Industry Analysis
This study identifies premiumization of frozen food products as one of the prime reasons driving the frozen food market in Europe growth during the next few years.
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Frozen Food Market in Europe, including some of the vendors such as Dr. August Oetker, FRoSTA, McCain Foods, Nestlé, and Nomad Foods and Orkla. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Frozen Food Market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Frozen Food Market in Europe 2019-2023: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
- Detailed information on factors that will assist frozen food market in Europe growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the frozen food market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the frozen food market in Europe
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of frozen food market in Europe vendors
