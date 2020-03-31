As part of the deal, buyer Svea Solar will expand its installation of panels bought at furniture giant Ikea from its homeland to Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Offloading the residential business will enable London-based Solarcentury to focus on its global project ambitions.British PV project developer Solarcentury will tomorrow complete the sale of its residential solar business to Swedish installer Svea Solar for an undisclosed sum. The Engine MHP communications company employed by Solarcentury told pv magazine Svea Solar did pay for the acquisition but that the amount would not be announced. ...

