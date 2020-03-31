Carnival PLC - Carnival Senior Secured Notes Offering

Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Offerings of Senior Secured Notes due 2023 and Senior Convertible Notes due 2023

MIAMI, March 31, 2020 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) (the "Company") the world's largest leisure travel company, today announced that Carnival Corporation (the "Corporation") has commenced private offerings of $3 billion aggregate principal amount of first-priority senior secured notes due 2023 (the "Secured Notes") of the Corporation and $1.75 billion aggregate principal amount of senior convertible notes due 2023 of the Corporation (the "Convertible Notes" and, collectively with the Secured Notes, the "Notes"). The Corporation intends to grant the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including the first day on which the Convertible Notes are issued, up to an additional $262.5 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Notes.

Each series of Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed, jointly and severally, by Carnival plc and certain of the Corporation's and Carnival plc's subsidiaries that own or operate the Company's vessels and material intellectual property. Additionally, the Secured Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by a first-priority lien on the collateral, which includes, without limitation, pledges on the capital stock of each subsidiary guarantor, mortgages on a substantial majority of the vessels and related vessel collateral, material intellectual property and pledges over other vessel-related assets including inventory, computer software and casino equipment.

The Convertible Notes will be convertible at the holder's option in certain circumstances. Upon conversion, the Corporation will satisfy its conversion obligation by paying or delivering, at its election, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock.

The Corporation expects to use the net proceeds from the offerings of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

The Company also announced today by separate press release that the Corporation has commenced a registered public offering of $1.25 billion of shares of its common stock (or $1.4375 billion of shares of its common stock if the underwriters in such offering exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of common stock). Nothing contained herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the common stock. None of the closings of the offerings of shares of common stock, Secured Notes or Convertible Notes is conditioned upon the closing of any of the other offerings or vice versa.

The Secured Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act, and outside the United States, only to non-U.S. investors pursuant to Regulation S. The Convertible Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act. The Secured Notes, the Convertible Notes and the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the Convertible Notes, if any, will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Carnival Corporation & plc

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world's largest leisure travel company with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

Cautionary Note Concerning Factors That May Affect Future Results

Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc and their respective subsidiaries are referred to collectively in this press release as "Carnival Corporation & plc," "our," "us" and "we." Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this document are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to us, including some statements concerning the financing transactions described herein, future results, outlooks, plans, goals and other events which have not yet occurred. These statements are intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about our business and the industry in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. We have tried, whenever possible, to identify these statements by using words like "will," "may," "could," "should," "would," "believe," "depends," "expect," "goal," "anticipate," "forecast," "project," "future," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "target," "indicate," "outlook," and similar expressions of future intent or the negative of such terms.

Forward-looking statements include those statements that relate to our outlook and financial position including, but not limited to, statements regarding:

• Net revenue yields • Net cruise costs, excluding fuel per available lower berth day • Booking levels • Estimates of ship depreciable lives and residual values • Pricing and occupancy • Goodwill, ship and trademark fair values • Interest, tax and fuel expenses • Liquidity • Currency exchange rates • Adjusted earnings per share

Because forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are many factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements. This note contains important cautionary statements of the known factors that we consider could materially affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial position. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. These factors include, but are not limited to, global financial markets and general economic conditions as well as the following: