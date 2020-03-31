

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices declined for the eighth month in a row in February, data from Istat showed on Tuesday.



The producer prices index decreased 2.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.3 percent decline in January.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.4 percent in February, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



In the domestic market, producer prices decreased by 0.6 percent monthly in February and declined 3.8 percent from a year ago.



Producer prices in the foreign market fell by 0.1 percent on month and rose 0.6 percent from the previous year.



