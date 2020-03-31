REA Finance B.V. (RE20) REA Finance B.V: Result of Meeting concerning enhanced proposals in respect of 8.75 percent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 31-March-2020 / 12:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA Holdings") REA Finance B.V. ("REA Finance") Enhanced proposals to extend the date for repayment of the 8.75 per cent guaranteed sterling notes 2020 issued by REA Finance B.V. and irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by R.E.A. Holdings plc and R.E.A. Services Limited (the "sterling notes") Results of general meeting of the holders of the sterling notes At the general meeting of the holders of the sterling notes held today, the requisite extraordinary resolution approving the proposals for, amongst other things, the extension of the repayment date for the sterling notes from 31 August 2020 to 31 August 2025 was duly passed. The holders of a total of GBP30,852,000 nominal of the sterling notes were eligible to vote at the general meeting, with each GBP1,000 nominal of sterling notes carrying one vote on a poll. The vote was taken on a poll. Proxies were received for use in connection with the general meeting with the following instructions (treating proxies giving discretion to the chairman as a "for" instruction): Votes For Votes Votes Votes (including Discretion Against Withheld Chairman's Third discretion) Party Extraordinary resolution to sanction the proposed extension to the repayment 20,320,000 0 1,600,000 4,875,000 date for the sterling notes from 31 August 2020 to 31 August 2025 and other matters as detailed in the notice of meeting Implementation of the enhanced proposals Accordingly, it is expected that the proposals detailed in the announcement by REA Holdings and REA Finance on 6 March 2020 as enhanced as detailed in the announcement by REA Holdings and REA Finance on 20 March 2020 (the "enhanced proposals") will become effective on 1 April 2020. Warrant strike price Pursuant to the enhanced proposals, REA Holdings will issue Noteholders with a total of 4,010,760 warrants each entitling the holder to subscribe one new ordinary share in the capital of REA Holdings at a price equal to 20 per cent above the average of the middle market quotations for the ordinary shares on each of the dealing days between 26 February 2020 and 26 March 2020 (inclusive) (as derived from the Daily Official List), payable in full on subscription. Such subscription price has now been calculated to be GBP1.26 per new ordinary share. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB00BYY8MM32, GB00B1FWDD12 Category Code: ROM TIDM: RE20 LEI Code: 2138008NELEFK21TEZ94 Sequence No.: 55609 EQS News ID: 1011613 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)