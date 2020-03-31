Cybrexa Therapeutics Announces Arthur DeCillis, MD as Acting Chief Medical Officer to Support CBX-12's Entry into the Clinic

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cybrexa Therapeutics, an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing a new class of therapeutics through its alphalex tumor targeting platform, today announced that Arthur DeCillis, MD, has joined the company as Acting CMO. Dr. DeCillis will be responsible for the development of the first-in-human study of Cybrexa's lead program, CBX-12 (alphalex-exatecan), and early and late stage clinical programs for the Cybrexa portfolio. Dr. DeCillis brings over 20 years of experience in pharma and biotech, having worked on multiple oncology products with over $1billion in sales.



Dr. DeCillis currently serves as the president of DeCillis Consulting LLC, a company that provides oncology strategic, medical, and operational consulting services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Prior to forming his own consulting practice, Dr. DeCillis was the Chief Medical Officer for Eleven Biotherapeutics (now known as Sesen Bio Inc.), a late-stage clinical company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies. Previously, Dr. DeCillis was the Vice President of Clinical Research and then Vice President of Medical Affairs at Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company. He also previously served as Executive Director of Oncology Development at Novartis and Group Director of Bristol-Myers Squibb. Arthur has been involved in the development of several commercialized oncology drugs including SPRYCEL (dasatinib), AFINITOR (everolimus), FARYDAK (panobinostat), and CABOMETYX (cabozantinib). Dr. DeCillis holds an M.D. from University of Rochester and completed an internal medicine residency at Medical College of Virginia followed by a fellowship at University of Pittsburgh.

Per Hellsund, President and CEO of Cybrexa said, "We are privileged to have Art join the Cybrexa team. His extensive expertise will help to optimize Cybrexa's growing portfolio, particularly as we prepare for CBX-12 to enter the clinic in advanced solid tumors early next year. We anticipate quickly growing into a company with multiple clinical-stage programs, and Art's leadership will be a critical part of this transition."

About the alphalex Technology Platform

The Cybrexa alphalex technology platform - which consists of a pHLIP peptide, linker, and small molecule anti-cancer agent (payload) - enables antigen-independent targeting of tumors and intracellular delivery of highly potent anticancer therapies, creating therapeutics that can revolutionize the standard of care. pHLIP peptides are a family of pH-Low Insertion Peptides that target acidic cell surfaces. pHLIP was developed at Yale University and the University of Rhode Island, and is exclusively licensed to pHLIP, Inc. alphalex represents the disruptive next generation in tumor targeting. View a video of the mechanism of action of the technology at www.cybrexa.com.

About Cybrexa

Cybrexa is a privately-held biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation tumor-targeted cancer therapies using its alphalex platform. The Company's lead candidate, CBX-12, an alphalex-exatecan conjugate, is expected to enter Phase I in 2021 in advanced solid tumors. Cybrexa also has other preclinical toxin conjugate programs as well as synthetic lethality programs. Cybrexa was founded by physician-scientists and has an experienced management team that has built numerous successful life sciences companies. For more information about Cybrexa, please visit www.cybrexa.com.

Media Contact

media@cybrexa.com