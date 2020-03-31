Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.3919 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13835177 CODE: LEMD LN ISIN: FR0010435297 ISIN: FR0010435297 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMD LN Sequence No.: 55625 EQS News ID: 1011657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:42 ET (11:42 GMT)