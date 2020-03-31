Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 73.3275 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11393 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 55671 EQS News ID: 1011751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 31, 2020 07:48 ET (11:48 GMT)