Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.3318 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1175200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 55680 EQS News ID: 1011771 End of Announcement EQS News Service

March 31, 2020 07:49 ET (11:49 GMT)