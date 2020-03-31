Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US35 LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 3-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.931 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 93000 CODE: US35 LN ISIN: LU1407889887 ISIN: LU1407889887 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US35 LN Sequence No.: 55693 EQS News ID: 1011797 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:50 ET (11:50 GMT)