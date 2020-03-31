Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRAL LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:52 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Agriculture TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 72.1188 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 306536 CODE: CRAL LN ISIN: LU1435770406 ISIN: LU1435770406 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRAL LN Sequence No.: 55701 EQS News ID: 1011813 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:52 ET (11:52 GMT)