Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 37.2676 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4531408 CODE: MFEX LN ISIN: LU1646360971 ISIN: LU1646360971 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFEX LN Sequence No.: 55720 EQS News ID: 1011851 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:54 ET (11:54 GMT)