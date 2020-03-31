Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUD LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.5959 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5170600 CODE: LCUD LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUD LN Sequence No.: 55732 EQS News ID: 1011877 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:56 ET (11:56 GMT)