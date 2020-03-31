Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCJD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 31-March-2020 / 13:56 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI Japan (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Mar-2020 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 1301.9328 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44351646 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252 ISIN: LU1781541252 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCJD LN Sequence No.: 55737 EQS News ID: 1011889 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2020 07:57 ET (11:57 GMT)