Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 622 internationalen Medien
Noch unter dem Radar: Diese Goldaktie mit massivem Kurspotenzial müssen Sie haben
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M7L6 ISIN: US50218G2066 Ticker-Symbol: 3LSA 
Stuttgart
31.03.20
11:17 Uhr
1,278 Euro
+0,096
+8,12 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,276
1,298
16:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LSR GROUP
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LSR GROUP PJSC GDR1,278+8,12 %