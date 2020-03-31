VerifyMe Appoints Paul Vitali to Lead New European Office

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCQB:VRME), a technology solutions provider specializing in brand protection such as counterfeit prevention, authentication, serialization, track and trace features for labels, packaging and products, is pleased to announce the hiring of Paul Vitali as its Vice President of Business Development for its EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) Division.

Mr. Vitali is based in Zug, Switzerland. With over 20 years of business development experience, Mr. Vitali has established relationships in the apparel, pharmaceutical and beverage industries.

VerifyMe Chief Executive Officer Patrick White, commented, Paul will assist with our on-going work with existing contacts and is expected to create new opportunities to expand VerifyMe's presence in his territories. Utilizing Paul's contacts in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at this time will allow us to explore opportunities in the EMEA market despite the current travel limitations due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We look forward to working closely with Paul and the new opportunities we expect he will bring us in the EMEA."

VerifyMe VP Business Development EMEA, Paul Vitali commented, "I am extremely excited to work with VerifyMe and introduce their anti-counterfeit, authentication, serialization and track and trace security solutions to manufacturers and brand owners in the EMEA region. I will have a particular focus on apparel, pharmaceutical and beverages and believe all three industries are in need of increased security authentication. Major apparel brands need to address problems associated with sustainability, product diversion, verification of product, materials, ingredients, production, counterfeiting and customer engagement. Pharma needs authentication, anti-counterfeit, anti-diversion and track and trace capabilities. The beverage industry needs "barley to bottle" authentication. I have already identified multiple targets with a goal of attaining 10 new active clients or pilots in 2020."

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc., is a technology solutions company that markets products supported by patents, patent applications and trade secrets which provide identifiers and serialization for authenticating, tracking and tracing functions for labels, packaging and products. The company also markets multi-factor biometric verification solutions to verify people. VerifyMe's physical technology authenticates packaging, labels and documents with a suite of proprietary security inks and pigments, which work in conjunction with serialization and track-and-trace software. The company's digital technologies authenticate people by performing strong, multi-factor biometric verification via its patented digital software platforms. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com

